Exclusive: Self-taught Moroccan artist creates paintings for the blind

The Fezian visual-touch artist Khadija Boukrin encourages new found art connoisseurs to get to know the shapes, 'touching is allowed, let your fingers be free'

A self-taught Moroccan artist was able to use the Covid-19 pandemic to create touchable paintings for the blind, allowing them to feel the buttons and agates used to make the art.

Khadija Boukrine said the new found art connoisseurs were able to get to know the shapes and colors like never before. They would ask the artist about what they felt, and the blind would also give tips for future paintings based on their experience.

During the Covid-19 shutdowns, the seventy-six-year-old grandmother told her son that she would start creating paintings for the blind so that they could also attend art exhibitions and be able to enjoy it. So, she asked him not to put a glass frame until after her creations were touched.

Saad Elkadiri /i24NEWS Touchable artwork, featuring agates and buttons, showing the shape of a mosque, by Khadija Boukrine.

"I accompanied my grandmother to all her exhibitions by playing the Qanun [a string instrument like a zither], but her last exhibition, which she dedicated to the blind, affected us a lot as it introduced new values for the home and made us think of this in a big way, especially since it was such a special exhibition,” Mariam, the artist's granddaughter, told i24NEWS.

Mariam also shared that in family gatherings she would always play her favorite Qanun instrument, especially during her grandmother's creative artwork.

"The blind expressed their gratitude after being allowed to touch the paintings. You always find in exhibitions it is written “forbidden to touch.” That is why they expressed their happiness, especially that this time the artist is the one who explains to them and holds their hand so that they can feel the agates and the buttons, which is something that is usually unacceptable,” Mariam added.

Saad Elkadiri /i24NEWS Artwork by Khadija Boukrine

"This art I started during the Corona pandemic. I did not find anything to do during the health emergency, so I played with my grandchildren and their toys, which was a bag of buttons and agates," Boukrine told i24NEWS, noting that she then started creating her paintings one by one and asked her son to make a wooden frame, who eagerly encouraged her pursuit of art.

"Since then, I have continued to make paintings day after day," Boukrine explained.

Saad Elkadiri /i24NEWS Khadija Boukrine and her framed artwork.

"Before entering the art world, I always felt sick, but after that I no longer needed to see a doctor,” the Fezian artist added.

"At night I contemplate my paintings and say, 'Was it really me who made these paintings? And every morning my journey begins to create paintings with different ideas," she noted, "during the Corona period, I created 46 paintings, and I also organized an exhibition that is the first of its kind in my career."

The quarantine period changed the concepts of time for Boukrine. Before she used to spend most of her day doing housework. Today she does not let the buttons, agate, and cloth leave her hand, and as she dives into the realms of art, showing again that creativity has no age.

Saad Elkadiri /i24NEWS Khadija Boukrine creating a new piece of blind accessible art.

The self-taught artist does not want to give away or sell her paintings, saying "the paintings have become a part of me" and they are "like her children."

Life often gets exposed to shock. Some say crises are a good incentive for change and that is what happened with the artist Khadija Boukrine, as the Covid-19 pandemic started as a crisis for her, forcing her stay at home, interrupting visits by relatives for a long period. But, thanks to her will and determination, Boukrine discovered the artist inside, allowing her to go on a journey with paintings of buttons and agate, and to discover new worlds in the language of artistic creation.