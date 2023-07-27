First movie co-directed by Iranian, Israeli to premiere at Venice Film Festival

The script was written by Israeli director Guy Nattiv and Iranian-French actress and director Elham Erfani

The first feature movie created by Iranian and Israeli directors was announced on Wednesday as one of the entries in the Horizons competition of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The film titled Tatami was co-directed by Israeli director Guy Nattiv and Iranian-born actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who also plays one of the leading roles. The 42-year-old winner of last year's Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival fled Iran and moved to France in 2008 due to being in danger of imprisonment.

Tatami, which is Ebrahimi’s directing debut, is a political thriller about an Iranian female judoka Leila and her coach, Maryam. They travel to the Judo World Championship, aiming to bring home Iran’s first gold medal, but the Iranian government demands that Leila fakes an injury and loses, otherwise she will put her family in danger and will be declared a traitor.

The script was written by Nattiv and Iranian-French actress and director Elham Erfani, who has also been living in Paris since 2006. According to the creators, the movie was inspired by real-life stories of Iranian athletes who opposed the regime and faced consequences.

“Creating together with Zar Amir Ebrahimi as the director and Elham Erfani as the screenwriter was a unique experience. I am excited that this is the first collaboration between Israeli and Iranian creators and that we have been accepted to the prestigious Venice Film Festival. This is a dream come true and a real opportunity to give a platform to the voices of Iranian women who fight daily against the oppressive regime in their country,” Nattiv, who won the Oscar in best live action short for 2019’s Skin, was quoted as saying.

The Venice Film Festival will be held in Italy’s Lido island from August 30 to September 9.