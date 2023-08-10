Barbie movie sparks controversy and cultural clashes in Arab countries

Lebanon and Kuwait have banned the film after criticizing it for endorsing homosexuality, transgenderism, and undermining traditional family dynamics

As the "Barbie" movie takes the global box office by storm, it has also stirred up a storm of controversy in some Arab countries.

Allegations of the film promoting homosexuality have led to bans in certain regions, fueling the ongoing clash between Western values and traditional beliefs.

Lebanon is opting to exclude the "Barbie" movie from its screens.

The country's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, attributed the decision to concerns about the movie "promoting homosexuality." According to Mortada, the film contradicts Lebanon's moral and faith values, criticizing it for endorsing homosexuality, transgenderism, and undermining traditional family dynamics.

“The movie "Barbie" contradicts moral and faith values ​​and established principles in Lebanon, as it promotes homosexuality and transgenderism and promotes an ugly idea of ​​rejecting the father's guardianship, belittling and ridiculing the mother's role, questioning the necessity of marriage and building a family, and portraying them as an obstacle to the individual's self-development, especially for women,” Mortada said.

JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Actress Margot Robbie at an event to promote the film "Barbie."

Following Lebanon's lead, Kuwait also stands resolute in its decision to ban the film. Officials in Kuwait argue that the move is essential to safeguard public ethics and preserve social traditions.

These bans reflect the ongoing tension in many Middle Eastern nations as they grapple with the introduction of Western ideologies that challenge more conservative perspectives.

Interestingly, while eagerly anticipated by LGBTQ communities worldwide, the "Barbie" movie doesn't overtly portray same-sex relationships or queer themes.

Nevertheless, against the backdrop of a growing crackdown on LGBTQ sentiments spearheaded by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the decision not to screen the film in Lebanon aligns with these efforts.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File Activists from the LGBTQ+ community protest in Beirut, Lebanon.

The movie's content has prompted deliberation in other Arab countries as well. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for instance, postponed the film's premiere by three weeks to review its content.

The extent of any edits made to secure approval remains unclear. Notably, both of these Gulf states have recently banned another highly anticipated film, "Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse," likely due to a scene featuring a 'Protect Trans Lives' flag.

The controversy surrounding the "Barbie" movie highlights the growing importance of cultural sensitivity in our interconnected world. While Western societies champion liberal values, the Middle East faces the challenge of reconciling these values with their own cultural narratives.