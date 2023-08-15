Algeria withdraws Barbie movie from cinemas for ‘breaching morals’ - report

Last week, Kuwait and Lebanon also barred the global box office hit from cinemas

Algeria on Tuesday joined a growing number of Arab countries banning Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie from cinemas for alleged breach of morals.

The box office hit, which has already reached $1.2 billion in global revenues, was released in Algeria on July 19. However, on Sunday it was removed from cinemas without explanation, according to local media.

The film's distributor in the North African country also confirmed its removal without providing the reason. However, online news site 24H Algerie cited sources saying the film was banned for "violating morals."

"Algeria has become embroiled in controversy over Barbie due to scenes intended for adult audiences" and allusions to homosexuality, the news site TSA reported, adding that the film was "discreetly withdrawn from cinemas."

Although the film does not contain any direct references to same-sex relationships or queer themes, it has previously been barred in Kuwait over concerns about "public ethics" and in Lebanon for "promoting homosexuality." The movie is also not being screened in Qatar, with no official announcement on the ban released yet.