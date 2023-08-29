Saudi Arabia announces 'Melody' music festival to showcase its heritage

Murals depicting composers and artists will be installed, as part of a larger exhibition, to as Saudi Arabia presents its music industry to the world

A new "Melody" festival will celebrate Saudi musical heritage in the Jeddah coastal city from September 28 to 30 at its Superdome, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The music festival would reportedly highlight the history of Saudi music, as well as its cultural links to local communities.

Murals depicting important composers and artists will be installed, and an exhibition will present key stories, melodies and experiences that have changed the music industry in Saudi Arabia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696446316639858851 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A key segment of Saudi music was actually something it lacked, compared to its neighbors. The scarcity of wood due to the sterility of the territory and the nomadic lifestyle meant that Bedouins in the area were unable to use wood or transport cumbersome musical instruments.

Furthermore, the government had imposed censorship on all forms of music that were not legal under the Quran’s Sharia law. Nowadays, the rules have been relaxed and all kinds of sounds can be heard throughout the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696167574772363638 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The festival is one of many initiatives organized as part of the Gulf Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, which set the aim to modernize the lives of people living in Saudi Arabia.

Works by some of Saudi Arabia's most influential composers will be featured at the event, including titles by Omar Kedder, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tarek Abdel Hakim, Talal Bagher and Dr Abdel Rib Idris.