Bethlehem: Christmas cancelled in solidarity with Gaza amid conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has caused heavy strain on Bethlehem's economy, one that heavily relies on Christmas tourism

In a departure from the usual festive cheer that graces the Holy Land during Christmas, the municipality of Bethlehem, traditionally recognized as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, has decided to cancel extravagant celebrations this year.

The move is to display solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, currently embroiled in conflict with Israel.

In response to the conflict between Hamas and Israel, the city's traditional Christmas tree has given way to a symbolic nativity scene. Crafted from stones and barbed wire, this installation serves as a powerful gesture of protest against the bombings in the Palestinian enclave. The scene stands in stark contrast to the usual festive atmosphere, embodying a somber acknowledgment of the realities on the ground.

All "unnecessarily festive" elements, including decorations, parades, and religious ceremonies, have been scrapped in Bethlehem. The iconic Christmas tree that typically adorns the city center has been replaced by a symbolic nativity scene, erected in front of the UNESCO world heritage site, the Basilica of the Nativity.

Bethlehem, usually bustling with hundreds of thousands of tourists during the holiday season, is now experiencing a sharp decline in visitors due to the ongoing conflict, further exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's economy heavily relies on tourism, and the absence of pilgrims has led to the closure of numerous hotels, shops, and restaurants.