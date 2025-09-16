Avinadav Begin Returns: A Monumental Dialogue Between Art, Space, and Time

Recommended -

After more than two decades of silence, Avinadav Begin reemerges with a powerful solo exhibition at the Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery in Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a revelation.

44 Works That Speak Volumes

Begin’s latest body of work is a masterclass in material transformation. Using industrial elements like concrete, iron, steel, sand, and pigment, he crafts monumental pieces that feel both raw and refined. These are not just sculptures—they are fields of energy, each one a meditation on erosion, repair, and the passage of time.

His process is deeply physical and philosophical. Pigments are infused during casting, then altered through heat, acid, and mechanical force, creating surfaces that echo the tension between human touch and natural decay. Begin calls this a “dialogue with emptiness and space,” born from years of observing bare walls and shifting light.

Art Meets Purpose: A Night of Giving

The exhibition’s opening night on September 11 was more than an artistic celebration—it was a heartfelt fundraiser for Assure for Children, supporting orphans who lost both parents in the tragic events of October 7, 2023. The evening featured moving words from Yodfat Harel Buchris, founder of the organization, reminding attendees of the resilience and hope that art can inspire.

A Gallery That Honors the Past and Shapes the Future

Housed in two beautifully restored buildings in Neve Tzedek, the Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery is a beacon of contemporary creativity. Founded by Ruth Sheetrit and Jonathan Wolf Abramczyk, the gallery blends architectural elegance with a commitment to cultural and philanthropic impact. It’s the perfect setting for Begin’s sculptural works, which demand space, light, and contemplation.

Why You Should Go ?

Whether you're an art lover, a seeker of meaning, or simply curious about the intersection of material and memory, this exhibition is a must-see. It’s not just about viewing art—it’s about feeling it, standing in its presence, and letting it speak to you.

Exhibition Dates: September 11–29, 2025

Location: Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery, Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv

click here >>