Egyptian court decision puts status of oldest monastery in world at risk

An Egyptian court has recently issued a controversial ruling on the famous St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai Peninsula. The ruling allegedly implies that Egypt, by virtue of its ownership, has the right to change the nature of the site - which was included in UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2002.

In practice, the ruling dealt with a long-standing dispute between the Monastery and the South Sinai Governorate. It stirred up a fuss amid fears that the site is on the brink of closing in its current state, to possibly become, for example, a museum. This has led to phone calls between high-ranking officials in the Greek government and Egyptian leadership demanding clarification on this matter.

Pedro Costa Gomes / AFP

Reports indicated that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi clarified to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis his commitment to preserving the monastery and its uniqueness. Meanwhile, the Egyptian presidency issued a statement confirming Egypt's full commitment to preserving the unique and sacred religious status of Saint Catherine's Monastery and not to interfere with it.

The monastery is located atop the highest mountain in Sinai, which is considered the biblical Mount Sinai according to various traditions. The monastery holds great historical importance as the oldest monastery in the world still in use, since the fourth century AD. Named after Saint Catherine of Alexandria, a Christian martyr who was beheaded for her faith, tradition holds that her body was brought to the monastery by angels.

A bush was also found there, allegedly the burning bush mentioned in scripture. Most of the current monastery structure was built in the sixth century by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian. Also of great importance is its library, where ancient and rare manuscripts in various languages have been found, including one of the oldest remaining Greek Biblical manuscripts.