WATCH: Syrian Jews imagine rebuilding life after fall of Assad

Four Syrian-American Jews who fled Damascus have returned since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad

Speaking to i24NEWS' Emily Frances on "Jewish World Weekly" from the Syrian capital, Joe Jajati described the experience of meeting locals who were interested in visiting Jews: "People were stopping, saying, 'Hey, can I take a picture with you?'"

"They are done with the war; they just want peace. They're actually very happy to see the Jews returning," he said.

After decades of persecution by the Assad regime, Syria's once-strong Jewish community has been wittled down and is currently endangered. Jajati said that, when he left years ago, there was no kosher butcher, and little-to-no prospects of meeting a Jewish partner to form a family.

On his vision for the future, Jajati expressed interest in forming business ties with locals and even forming the basis for more Jewish tourism entering the country. "Maybe if we open a kosher kitchen so when people come they have something to eat," he said. "A lot of people are very interested in connecting again with Syria."

One of the oldest communities in the world, Syria boasts ancient synagogues, including the Jobar Synagogue associated with the prophet Elijah.