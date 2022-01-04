OPEC oil producers to continue increasing output

Group maintains modest rise in face of US desire for greater release of resources

OPEC and its allies decided on Tuesday to maintain their policy of modestly boosting oil output next month as the rapidly spreading omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand.

The OPEC+ grouping, including top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, resisted US pressure for a wider opening of the taps in response to high energy prices fueling a surge in inflation across the world.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies drastically slashed output in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc with demand.

Last year they decided to step it up again gradually as prices recovered, while reviewing the situation every month.

After a short videoconference meeting on Tuesday, the group said it had agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day in February, the same increase as in previous months.

Since demand has barely been affected by omicron, "we have to fulfil the obligations OPEC+ has set itself in relation to boosting production, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is responsible for energy policy, told Rossiya 24 TV.

"The decision was widely expected, and oil prices barely moved on the news," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The price of Brent, Europe's benchmark oil contract, rose slightly to $79.60 on the news of OPEC+'s decision, buoyed by the organization’s optimistic outlook for demand.

Disagreements on by how much to increase production revealed a rarely seen gap in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last year.