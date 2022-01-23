Lebanon’s middle class feels the strain of economic crisis

Wissam says that Lebanon's leaders 'are all corrupt and thieves'

As the economic situation in Lebanon deteriorates, many in the country’s middle class are thrown into dismay with plummeting paychecks.

Sara Wissam, a schoolteacher in Beirut, is one of many Lebanese feeling the pressure of the nation’s financial meltdown.

“It used to be that our income lasted a month,” the educator explained to Reuters.

“Now it's not enough for one trip to the supermarket to buy essentials,” she said.

Around 80 percent of Lebanon’s inhabitants live in poverty, and in September, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that in over half of the families surveyed in Lebanon, at least one child skipped a meal.

The government is set to hold its first meeting in over three months to address the financial crisis following a period of political deadlock driven by Hezbollah’s opposition to the judge leading the Beirut port explosion.

“Lebanon's leaders amuse themselves (by) insulting each other and accusing each other of corruption,” Wissam said.

“In fact, they are all corrupt and thieves,” she added, a sentiment felt by a number of Lebanon’s residents nowadays.

With many Lebanese outraged by what they call a lack of real government action, a number of the discontented people take to the streets to voice their protest.