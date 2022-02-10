Turkey: Opposition head won’t pay bills, protests price rise

'I will not pay any of my electricity bills from today until Erdogan withdraws the price hikes'

The head of Turkey’s opposition announced he is refusing to pay his electricity bills in protest until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rescinds the price increases he imposed across the country.

Ankara, battling inflation, launched price hikes on petrol, power, road tolls, and gas, while also raising Turkey’s minimum wage by 50 percent.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of Turkey’s opposing Republican People's Party (CHP), spoke out in protest against the price increases, and said he would not pay his power bills unless his concerns are addressed.

“I will not pay any of my electricity bills from today until Erdogan withdraws the price hikes which he signed on December 31,” the opposition leader announced, according to Reuters.

The move was slammed by Hamza Dag, deputy chairman of the ruling Erdogan-led AK Party, during an interview with CNN Turk.

“This action amounts to a provocation, an attempt to create chaos,” Dag told the broadcaster.

He said he thinks it is unlikely that Turkey’s citizens will launch similar demonstrations against the country’s price hikes, and added that Ankara is attempting to address its population’s worries on increased energy costs.

“We repeatedly say that our citizens should be affected by this as little as possible,” the official explained.