Saudi consumers expected to shop online more in 2022

Saudi communities are embracing digital commerce with 'great passion and remarkable speed'

Demand for digital commerce and associated services among consumers in Saudi Arabia is surging as the kingdom’s economy embraces modernization and diversity, according to a Saudi financial services firm.

“We have estimated that over 200 million people across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) shifted primarily to eCommerce since the start of the (Covid) pandemic,” Checkout.com’s general manager in Saudi Arabia, Reem al-Harbi, told Al Arabiya English.

Roughly “83 percent of consumers in the region say they'll maintain or increase their eCommerce spend year on year in 2022,” al-Harbi added.

“Furthermore, 60 percent now prefer to pay via digital payment methods – a 20 percent increase year-on-year in 2021.”

Al-Harbi noted that Saudi communities are embracing digital commerce with “great passion and remarkable speed” because consumers want seamless shopping experiences “curated to their personal preferences.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493195497191923716 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Checkout.com’s transaction volumes in the kingdom saw a 470 percent increase in the last few years, which the manager believes proves the shift in “consumer purchasing behavior.”

According to the Dubai-based Al Arabiya news channel, eCommerce comes with advantages like low financial costs, the ability to sell internationally, and personalized buying experiences.

Nearly half of all Saudis are planning to spend more on eCommerce in 2022, al-Harbi said, referring to a survey that saw 40 percent of respondents citing the opportunity for “cross-border shopping as a key reason why they now shop online.”

After Saudi Arabia launched its Vision 2030 - a framework to reduce dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors - its government is seizing the potential of eCommerce to establish the kingdom as a digital leader.