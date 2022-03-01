Israel ‘optimistic’ as UAE free trade agreement nears

Ben-Zeev says 'We are very optimistic about the opportunities'

Israel could catapult to become one of the United Arab Emirates' top ten trading partners over the next decade, a Dubai commerce official projected as the two states draw nearer to a free trade agreement.

“If all goes to plan, that target could even be met in five years or more,” President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hamad Buamim said, according to Gulf News.

“The governments are in advanced negotiation about the free trade agreement, which we hope will be accomplished before summer,” he added.

This outlook was echoed by Buamim’s counterpart in Israel, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev, who forecasted a boost in trade between the two countries would occur over the next twelve months.

“There are certain transactions that are in the pipeline,” Ben-Zeev said. “So we are very optimistic about the opportunities.”

Trade between the UAE and Israel is continuing to grow since the two states established diplomatic relations through the historic 2020 United States-brokered Abraham Accords.

Following the normalization agreement, the nations have also embarked on a series of cooperative ventures - including a joint research and development fund of over $94 million to promote tech projects within Israeli and Emirati firms.