US, UN urge end to blockade on Libya’s oil fields

The United States and the United Nations urged a blockade be lifted on two critical oil fields in Libya as global crude prices soar.

The shutdown at the Sharara and el-Feel oil fields caused Libya’s production of oil to plummet by 330,000 barrels a day, the state-run National Oil Corporation said.

Mustafa Sanallah, the firm’s chairman, said that the halted production was the result of an armed group in the city of Zintan, with forces commanded by Mohamed Bashir al-Garg.

Faction leader al-Garg said that the shutdown was prompted by the “dire living conditions” in the area, ABC News reported.

He called on officials in Libya’s capital to provide the region’s inhabitants with the services they need, according to local media reports.

Richard Norland, the US envoy to Libya, and Stephanie Williams, the UN secretary-general's special Libya advisor, called for an end to the blockade.

Williams expressed “concern” on Twitter Monday over the shutdown’s impact on the country’s civilians.

She cautioned that oil blockades exact an economic toll on the people of Libya by cutting off access to a crucial revenue-generating resource.

“Blocking oil production deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue,” she warned, and added that “the oil blockade should be lifted.”

The calls to increase production arrive as global developments drive up costs of oil - the war with Russia sent crude prices soaring to $139 a barrel at one point on Monday, according to the BBC.