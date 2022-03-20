Germany and Qatar form long-term energy partnership

'The companies that have come to Qatar... will now enter into contract negotiations'

Qatar and Germany closed a deal to establish a long-term energy partnership as Berlin looks to ease its dependence on Russia’s oil and gas imports.

On Sunday, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for discussions on the states’ bilateral ties and opportunities for energy partnership.

Later, a representative for Germany’s economics ministry acknowledged that the two parties reached an agreement.

“The companies that have come to Qatar with (Habeck) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side,” the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Doha also added that “their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long term LNG supplies,” using an acronym which refers to liquefied natural gas.

Gas from Moscow has historically accounted for a significant portion of Europe’s energy supplies - last year, 38 percent of the region’s natural gas was sourced from Russia, according to economic think tank Bruegel.

But after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, a number of countries have since turned from Russian imports and looked to other countries to fulfill their energy needs.

During his visit to Qatar’s capital city, Habeck additionally convened with Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi for talks on energy relations between their two countries.