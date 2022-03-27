Taliban guards Buddha relics to secure investment from China

Mubariz says that 'Protecting them is very important to us and the Chinese'

Marking a departure from its previous iteration, the Taliban is now preserving Afghanistan’s terracotta Buddha statues in the hopes of drawing Chinese investors.

Over two decades ago, Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers once destroyed the Buddhas of Bamiyan - two ancient Buddha statues carved into a cliffside - after the movement declared them to be heretical idols.

But the Taliban now keeps Buddhist relics under guard at Afghanistan’s Mes Aynak copper mine in the hopes of drawing investment from Beijing to the mineral deposits there.

Mes Aynak is said to contain up to 12 million tons of copper, and the area is also home to the ruins of an ancient Buddhist outpost.

Hakumullah Mubariz, a member of the Taliban who manages the site’s security, said that the faction hurried to station fighters at the mine to guard Mes Aynak’s Buddha statues after capturing the area.

“Protecting them is very important to us and the Chinese,” Mubariz said, according to the Associated Press.

“We knew it would be important for the country.”

Back in 2008, the state-owned firm China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) inked an agreement with Afghanistan’s then-president Hamid Karzai to mine copper from the Mes Aynak site, but the project ground to a halt as violence in the country prompted MCC’s employees to leave.

In upcoming weeks, a delegation from MCC is set to arrive in Kabul and potentially restart the mining project - with some new negotiating terms, including a relocation of Mes Aynak’s Buddha statues.