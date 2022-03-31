OPEC sticks to modest oil output despite Ukraine war pressure

OPEC plans to increase production by a marginal amount to 432,000 barrels per day in May

OPEC and its Russia-led allies on Thursday stuck to their policy of modest oil production increases despite Western pressure to step up production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked the market.

After both the 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concluded on Thursday, the organization released a statement reconfirming “the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.432 mb/d for the month of May 2022, as per the attached schedule.”

The news indicates OPEC plans to increase production to 432,000 barrels per day in May, a sum only marginally higher than the 400,000 barrels per day released in previous months, despite calls to significantly bolster output from the West.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have soared, prompting a number of countries to urge a resistant OPEC to boost its production in order to calm the market.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei spoke out against unilaterally producing more oil, and said that the world still needs the resources provided by OPEC+ member Russia.

“Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia,” the minister said, adding that the oil alliance will not allow “politics to kick in to this organization.”