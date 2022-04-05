Ramadan shoppers face soaring prices at grocery stores

'Everything is expensive - meat is expensive, we will not buy it'

Worshipers across the Muslim world are commemorating the holy month of Ramadan with traditional evening feasts after a day of fasting - but many are challenged by high prices at the grocery store.

In the Middle East, where many nations rely on imported wheat from Russia and Ukraine, grocery costs are soaring.

Hassan Ibrahim, one holiday shopper in Lebanon, said that “a bottle of oil costs around six dollars.”

“We can’t keep up. Only those who are stealing or selling drugs, or politicians, can live. Other than that, no one else can,” the man added.

Even for those who can afford to stock their pantries, other concerns remain in crisis-struck Lebanon, where a number of residents are unable to access electricity in order to prepare holiday meals.

In nearby Iraq, soaring grocery prices are additionally prompting many consumers to scrap a number of kitchen staples from their shopping lists.

“Everything is expensive - meat is expensive, we will not buy it,” Umm Younis, a woman shopping for Ramadan groceries at a market, said.

“Other things like sweets, we will not make them. They are expensive, and… the oil, we cannot even use it anymore.”

In the West Bank, the problem even extends to dinnerware brought in from overseas.

“When you go to supermarkets, you can’t find plastic cups, or paper cups, or even plastic plates because they’ve become too expensive,” West Bank businessman Farhan al-Rimawi said.

“This problem is global because all these products are imported from abroad. The shipping process has become very difficult,” he explained.