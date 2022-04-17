MENA startups raise $864m in first quarter of 2022

Startups in the UAE lead the MENA region, claiming 27 percent of all deals closed in 2022 so far

Startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) raised $864 million in venture funding in the first quarter of 2022, the latest MAGNiTT report showed.

Dubai-based MAGNiTT is a comprehensive directory of technology innovation trends, and collects data on startups across MENA, Pakistan, and Turkey.

According to the report, startups in the MENA region particularly are increasingly attracting global investors, registering 33 percent growth from the last quarter of 2021.

MAGNiTT’s “MENA QI Venture Investment Report” pegs this growth to be around 160 percent when compared to the first quarter of last year, Arab News reported.

Startups in the United Arab Emirates lead the region, claiming 27 percent of all deals closed and 34 percent of all funding raised in 2022 so far.

Egypt recorded the highest percentage in the share of early-stage rounds in total deals.

In regards to industries, fintech, transport, and logistics accounted for over half of the funds raised.

In the UAE, the healthcare industry climbed 10 ranks to be among the top three most funded sectors in the Gulf nation.

The biggest deal in the MENA region came from the cryptocurrency platform Rain, raising $100 million at the beginning of the year.