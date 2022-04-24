Israel: Gaza border closure aims to up economic pressure on Hamas

'Firing rockets would lead into a very fast deterioration' in Gaza's economic situation

Jonathan Regev, defense correspondent for i24NEWS, spoke on the recent closure of Israel’s border with Gaza and how it signals a shift in strategy.

Israel announced on Saturday that it would close its crossing points along the Gaza frontier after a number of rockets were launched into the country from the coastal enclave.

While in the past Israel responded to rockets from the Gaza Strip predominantly with air strikes on Hamas facilities, Regev says that the border closure aims to add increased pressure on the enclave’s Islamist leadership.

“Now, Israel is trying, perhaps, a different strategy: ‘Let’s try and bring pressure on Hamas - not from Israel itself, but from Gazans’,” Regev told i24NEWS.

“The economic situation in Gaza has improved… quite a lot over the past year,” he said, adding that “a lot” of the enclave’s improved finances can be attributed to the increase in permits which allow Gazans to work for higher wages in Israel.

He told i24NEWS that the closures aim to show the Hamas leadership “that firing rockets would lead into a very fast deterioration in the economic situation in the Gaza Strip - not only from a military strike from Israel, but from the fact that people cannot come work in Israel.”