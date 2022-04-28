Erdogan aims for investment in Turkey with Saudi Arabia trip

Experts believe that securing Saudi capital could help Turkey with its financial woes

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, set to embark on his official visit to Saudi Arabia, announced on Thursday that his trip aims to bring about a new era in relations between Ankara and Riyadh.

“On the occasion of my visit, we will review all aspects of Turkey-Saudi Arabia ties,” Erdogan announced.

“With common efforts, I believe we will carry our ties even beyond where they were in the past,” he added.

Relations between the two regional powers deteriorated over the 2018 killing of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi - Erdogan charged that the “highest levels” of Riyadh’s leadership orchestrated the dissident’s death, an allegation Saudi Arabia disputed.

In an attempt to mend ties with Riyadh, Ankara dropped its trial on the Khashoggi case and transferred it to Saudi Arabia, a move which received backlash from a number of human rights groups.

Experts believe that securing Saudi capital could help Turkey with its financial woes - Erdogan’s economic policy sent inflation soaring over 60 percent last year.

Ankara is also looking to draw Saudi investment to Turkey and add Riyadh to a currency swap network.

“Erdogan is pragmatic and a political animal, and his polls may not hold up for a year unless he can boost jobs,” an unnamed Western diplomat explained to Reuters.

“So he is partly seeking deals and funding in Saudi, and a swap line for perhaps $10-$20 billion would be something worthwhile.”