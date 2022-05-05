Official inflation rate in Turkey neared 70 percent in April

Economists say Turkey's problems are attributable to Erdogan's unconventional economic strategy

Turkey's official inflation rate stood at nearly 70 percent in April, data showed on Thursday, posing a huge challenge to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The consumer price index rose by 69.97 percent year-on-year in April compared with 61.14 percent in March, the national statistics agency calculated in a statement.

Economists argue that many of Turkey's social problems are attributable to Erdogan's unconventional economic strategy, which turned many foreign investors away from the once-promising emerging market.

Erdogan insists that sharp cuts in interest rates are needed to bring down soaring consumer prices, flying in the face of economic orthodoxy.

The higher rate in inflation is also attributable to a collapse in the lira which made energy imports much more expensive.

Experts also believe that financial woes at home are driving Ankara to employ a regional charm offensive in the hopes of drawing foreign investment to the country.

Last month, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in a bid to mend ties with Riyadh and secure Saudi funding after relations deteriorated over the 2018 killing of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

At the time, Turkey’s president alleged that the “highest levels” of Riyadh’s leadership orchestrated the dissident’s death, a charge which Saudi Arabia disputed.

The incident led to an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkey’s goods.