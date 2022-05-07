Report: Saudi Arabia to invest in Israel through Kushner's fund

This will mark the first public business transaction between the countries

Jared Kushner’s new private-equity fund is set to invest millions of dollars of Saudi money in Israeli high tech in a further sign of warming ties between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Jerusalem and Riyadh don't have official ties but are widely understood to enjoy a strategic partnership, united by the Iranian threat and other regional interests.

The first public business deal between the two countries could signal impending normalization of ties.

Kushner, the son-in-law and former presidential advisor to Donald Trump, was instrumental in brokering peace accords with two of Saudi Arabia's Gulf neighbors, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

According to WSJ, the Saudi Affinity Partners fund already selected the first two Israeli startups to invest in.

Moreover, the initiative could also open the Saudi economy to Israeli businesses.

In the course of the negotiations Kushner reportedly warned Saudi royals that they could lose out on access to what they dubbed “the Silicon Valley of the Middle East” to Bahrain and UAE.