Abu Dhabi state firm to allocate $10 billion for projects with Egypt, Jordan

Partnerships to focus on agriculture, pharma, minerals and textiles

A state holding firm ADQ from Abu Dhabi will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, according to the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM.

The projects are said to focus on agriculture, pharmaceuticals, minerals, petrochemicals and textiles, as the UAE’s state news agency, MENA, reported in a separate statement.

ADQ is the leading firm for outbound investments from Abu Dhabi. The firm manages around $110 billion in assets, according to Global SWF, a Data platform that tracks over 400 Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs). It acquired a 45 percent stake in commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co in 2021.

Earlier in January, a major sovereign-wealth fund in the UAE invested around $100 million in Israeli venture-capital firms in the technology sector. Prior to that an Israeli platform OurCrowd acquired a license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market becoming the first Israeli venture capital fund to operate in the UAE.