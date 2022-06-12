Turkey’s economy liberal and growth sustainable, says finance minister

'All of our institutions are acting with the understanding of a joint struggle'

Turkey’s Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday that the Turkish economy is liberal and will continue to grow in a sustainable fashion after measures to support it were recently announced.

Speaking to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep, Nebati said the fight against rising inflation – which hit a 24-year-high of 73.5 percent last month – remained a “top priority.”

Last week, Turkey’s government launched a series of steps meant to harness its banks and bond markets to cool soaring inflation and stabilize the sliding lira currency.

While Nebati seemed to double down on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s aversion to raising interest rates, some analysts said the proposed measures would do little to relieve an economy saddled by high living costs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535265827536134144 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Among the steps announced, the Treasury said it would issue domestic bonds indexed to the revenues of state enterprises to spur lira asset savings.

The central bank also raised the required reserved ratio for lira commercial cash loans to 20 percent – up from 10 percent – and the banking watchdog tweaked a maturity limit for consumer loans.

"All of our institutions are acting with the understanding of a joint struggle," the Treasury said.

In response to the coordinated steps, the lira initially rallied then skidded to settle at 17.06 to the US dollar, near its lowest since a currency crisis in December 2021.

The inflationary spiral was triggered by a series of central bank interest rate cuts last year under pressure from Erdogan, who said the monetary stimulus was needed to boost exports and investments.