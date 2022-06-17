Global inflation crisis ripples through Middle East

Israel and the Middle East not immune to crisis with inflation felt in the region in different ways

Wednesday brought the latest reminder of the global inflation crisis with a huge interest rate rise by the US central bank.

Israel and the Middle East are not immune to the crisis with inflation felt in the region in different ways.

In Tunisia, union members took to the streets Thursday for a public sector strike with a host of demands, many of them sparked by inflation. They include wanting higher salaries to keep up with higher prices.

Tunisia brings out one of the three storylines on inflation in the Midde East -- from countries that do not export oil and have economies that are not otherwise in full blown crisis.

The inflation crisis is felt in countries like Egypt and Israel where inflation is rocking the economic boat much like elsewhere in the world.

In Egypt's case, food prices are an urgent focus and in Israel, real estate and rents.

Another storyline in the Middle East is of economies in crisis -- countries like Turkey, Iran, Lebanon where massive economic mismanagement has led to massive inflation.

Finally, the third and most optimistic storyline -- countries in the Middle East that export oil, especially the Gulf states that are riding the wave of high oil prices which is offsetting inflation and driving economic growth.