Egypt, Lebanon and Syria sign gas import agreement

Egypt to transfer 650 million cubic meters per year to Lebanon

Lebanon, Syria and Egypt signed an agreement on Tuesday to transfer 650 million cubic meters of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon through Syria.

The deal was sealed at a ceremony that took place at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut, according to Reuters. Under the agreement gas will be shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.

As Europe is struggling to avoid energy crisis amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more countries are turning to the Middle East for alternative import routes. Last week, Israel signed a gas export agreement in Cairo with Egypt and the European Union. The Jewish State will transfer its natural gas to Egypt through an existing pipeline and then transport it to Europe.

Earlier in May, Israel's Energy Ministry announced plans to open a new competitive process for natural gas exploration licenses in the Mediterranean.

The Karish gas field, which has recently became a subject of a maritime dispute with Lebanon, was connected to the Israel National Gas Line in March and is expected to go online in the third quarter of 2022. The much larger Leviathan and Tamar gas fields already operate in Israel's territorial waters.