Most Arabs believe economy is weak under democracy - survey

23,000 people were interviewed in 9 countries in the Middle East, north Africa and the Palestinian territories

A decade after the Arab Spring protests most Arabs said that democracy didn’t provide financial stability, the survey conducted by the Arab Barometer Network showed.

With 23,000 people interviewed in nine countries across the Middle East and north Africa, more than half of the respondents agreed with the statement that economy is weak under democracy, BBC reported.

"There's a growing realization that democracy is not a perfect form of government, and it won't fix everything," Michael Robbins, director of Arab Barometer, a research network based at Princeton University, was quoted as saying.

The survey was conducted between late 2021 and spring 2022 in Jordan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Jordan, Tunisia, Mauritania and the Palestinian territories. It showed that numbers rose considerably since the last survey in 2018-2019.

The sharpest shift was registered in Iraq, which went from 50 percent up to 75 percent. A similar loss of belief in democracy was indicated in Tunisia, where a draft constitution published last week sparked concerns that the country was going back to authoritarianism just two years after the democratic protests.

"What we see across the region is people going hungry, people need bread, people are frustrated with the systems that they have," Robbins explained.

In every country surveyed, more than half of those interviewed said they either agree or strongly agree that they are more interested in the effectiveness of their government than in the form it takes. In Iraq this number reached 79 percent of the respondents, followed by 77 percent both in Tunisia and Libya. Nearly 62 percent of residents of the Palestinian territories also supported this statement.

Over half of respondents in the Palestinian territories and seven more countries also agreed with the statement that their country needs a leader who can "bend the rules to get things done." The only country where less than 50 percent of residents agreed with the need for a strong leader was Morocco.