Israel and Jordan to establish joint industrial zone on border

It will create joint initiatives in trade, technology and local industry

Israeli government will accelerate the establishment of a joint Israeli-Jordanian industrial and employment zone on the border, the cabinet decided on Sunday.

The final details on the initiative were addressed last week during Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553682878197817344 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“This is an initiative that will increase employment to both countries, will advance our economic and diplomatic relations, and will enhance the peace and friendship between our two countries,” Lapid said during a cabinet meeting, noting that it will allow Israeli and Jordanian businessmen “to communicate directly.”

“It will create joint initiatives in trade, technology and local industry,” he added.

The project called the Jordan Gate was put on hold in April by Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett due to his Jordanian counterpart welcoming Palestinian attacks on Israelis. The plan that was first discussed in 1994 after the two countries signed a peace treaty, includes the bridge between the Israeli and Jordanian side of the industrial zone, which has already been constructed.