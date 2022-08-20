IMF: Middle East states to reap $1.3 trillion in oil revenues by 2026

Projections underscore how high energy prices are buoying Arab Gulf monarchies

Energy-rich Middle East states are set to reap $1.3 trillion in additional oil revenues by 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), bolstering the region’s sovereign wealth funds.

The IMF’s projections underscore how high energy prices, driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are buoying the Arab Gulf’s monarchies while much of the rest of the world grapples with soaring inflation and fears of recession.

Jihad Azour, IMF director for the Middle East and north Africa, told The Financial Times that oil and gas exporters in the region “will see additional cumulative oil revenues of $1.3t” over the next for years.

The Gulf is home to some of the world’s biggest oil and gas exporters, and several of its largest and most active sovereign wealth funds – including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Qatar Investment Authority, the Kuwait Investment Authority, and a stable of vehicles in the United Arab Emirates.

In the Saudi kingdom, the $620 billion-valued PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested more than $7.5b in US stocks in the second quarter of 2022.

Gulf wealth funds were similarly active during the Covid pandemic, and during the global financial crisis in 2009, they took advantage of the turmoil to acquire stakes in distressed western companies, The Financial Times noted.

Azour said it was important that Gulf states use the latest windfall to “invest in the future," like in preparations for the global energy transition.