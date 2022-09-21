Lebanese woman who stole own savings says she’s not the criminal

'We are in a country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you'

On the run from authorities after holding up a bank at gunpoint to release her cancer-stricken sister’s savings for treatment, Lebanese interior designer Sali Hafiz insisted she is not a criminal.

“We are in a country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you,” the 28-year-old told Reuters somewhere in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley where she was in hiding.

Hafiz held up a Beirut branch of BLOM Bank last week, taking by force some $13,000 from her sister’s account frozen by capital controls that were imposed overnight by commercial banks in 2019 but never made legal via legislation.

Dramatic footage of the incident turned her into an instant folk hero in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are locked out of their savings.

A growing number of people are taking matters into their own hands, exasperated by a three-year financial implosion that authorities left to fester and which the World Bank said was “orchestrated by the country’s elite.”

Hafiz was the first of at least seven savers who held up banks last week, prompting banks to shut their doors.

The series of raids were met with widespread support, including from crowds that gathered outside the banks when they hear a holdup is taking place to cheer them on.

Abdallah al-Saii, an acquaintance of Hafiz who held up a bank in January to get some $50,000 of his own savings, said more hold-ups were coming.

"Things will have to get worse so that they can get better," al-Saii said.

"When the state can't do anything for you and can't even provide a tiny bit of hope over what lies in store, then we're living by the law of the jungle."