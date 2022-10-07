Lebanon: Depositor holdups surge, banks close again

Lebanon's financial meltdown is its most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war

Lebanese banks unanimously decided to close their doors indefinitely after a series of holdups by depositors seeking their own money frozen in the banking system because of the country’s financial meltdown.

Banks will continue urgent operations for clients and back-office services for businesses, two bankers said, but front-office services will remain suspended after more than a dozen holdups in less than a month.

Last month, banks closed for about a week in similar circumstances, but reopened at the beginning of October to allow employees to withdraw salaries.

Now in its third year, Lebanon’s financial meltdown – caused by decades of corruption and wasteful spending – sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system, and kept depositors out of their savings in the country’s most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Heroic holdups

A Lebanese woman who last month held up a Beirut bank to retrieve her own savings was released on bail on Thursday after she handed herself in to authorities following weeks on the run, her lawyer said.

Sali Hafiz was ordered to pay $25 (one million Lebanese pounds) and was slapped with a six-month travel ban over her September 14 holdup that turned into a folk-hero story.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar Sali Hafez (C), who broke into a BLOM Bank branch with other activists and forced bank employees to hand over $12,000, gestures as she leaves the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 6, 2022.

Hafiz managed to retrieve nearly $12,000 from her account, which was intended to pay for treatment for her sister who has cancer, she said.

On Wednesday, Lebanese lawmaker Cynthia Zarazir held a sit-in at her bank north of Beirut to retrieve $8,500 that she said she needed for surgery.