TikTok recruits Syrians to beg online, takes up to 70% of donations - report

Families begging for digital gifts earn up to $1,000 an hour but only receive a tiny fraction of proceeds

TikTok profits from livestreams of Syrian families begging for digital donations from refugee camps, according to an investigation published on Wednesday.

For the last five months the BBC analyzed 30 TikTok accounts going live daily from Syrian refugee camps. Journalists learned that displaced families engaged in begging followers for digital gifts earn up to $1,000 an hour, but only receive a tiny fraction of these donations.

Many of these livestreams included children spending hours saying "Please like, please share, please gift."

TikTok says that “exploitative begging” is prohibited on its platform. But despite this journalists discovered that agencies in China and the Middle East directly affiliated with TikTok recruit Syrian families - who often don’t have any other means of income - providing them with mobile gadgets and access to TikTok accounts.

These middlemen were created as part of the platform’s mission to encourage users to spend more time watching livestreams.

According to the agencies, they mostly use British SIM cards as users from the UK are among those who give the largest digital donations. Using a TikTok account of a reporter living in one of the camps, the BBC staff sent him a digital gift amounting to $106 in cash and verified that he received less than 30 percent of the donations with the rest being taken by TikTok.

Moreover, the remaining $33 were further reduced by 10 percent charged as a commission for the transfer and another 35 percent being taken by the middleman, leaving the recipient with just $19 out of $106.

"We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action,” TikTok said in an official comment to the investigation, however, declining to reveal the amount of its commission from digital gifts.