Gulf Arab states back oil output cut after US coercion accusation

'The latest OPEC+ decision... was a purely technical decision, with NO political intentions'

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said Sunday that the kingdom was working hard to foster stability and balance in oil markets, as members of the OPEC+ alliance endorsed the steep cut to its output target agreed earlier this month.

The United States last week said the cut would boost Russia’s foreign earnings and suggested it was engineered for political reasons, accusing Riyadh of coercing other nations into supporting the move.

In an address to Saudi Arabia’s advisory Shura Council, King Salman bin Abdulaziz denied his support of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and urged that his country was a mediator of peace, pointing to the crown prince’s initiative to release prisoners of war from Russia last month.

OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia.

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister – and King Salman's son – Prince Khalid bin Salman also said the October 5 decision to reduce output by two million barrels per day, despite supply tightness in oil markets, was unanimous and based on economic factors.

His comments were backed by ministers of several OPEC+ member states including the United Arab Emirates.

"I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved, was a purely technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever,” Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei tweeted.

His comment followed a statement from Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO: "There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach… is a preemptive approach that supports market stability and provides the guidance needed for the future.”

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Chief Executive Nawaf Saud al-Sabah also welcomed the decision and said the country was keen to maintain a balanced oil market.