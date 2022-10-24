Egypt's new currency indicator a sign of ‘desperation’

'Egypt is searching for a new approach to help boost the value of the Egyptian pound, but it won't work'

Egypt’s central bank governor said Sunday the north African country would develop a new currency indicator, in an attempt to wean people off the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The indicator would be based on a multitude of several currencies and possibly gold, Hassan Abdalla told an economic conference.

"It is for the sake of the idea of pegging – and I'm not talking about the price, I'm speaking about the idea," he said. "America is not my major trading partner. I don't know why people are always fixated on the dollar.”

"Part of our success will be in changing the culture and idea that we are pegged. We want to be seen against every currency."

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdalla, speaks during the 2022 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, the United States, on October 14, 2022.

Amy Hawthorne, deputy director for research at the Project on Middle East Democracy, sees it as the Egyptian government “desperately trying to deal with its serious financial crisis."

“A crisis that is in part of Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi’s own making because of some of his policies – and a deteriorating local currency amidst a historically strong U.S. dollar,” she told i24NEWS.

The Egyptian pound was virtually fixed at about 15.70 pounds against the U.S. dollar for 18 months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a flight of billions of dollars out of Egyptian treasuries in a matter of weeks, prompting the central bank to devalue the currency and let it gradually weaken since then.

The Egyptian pound strengthened against the euro, the British pound, and the Turkish lira since the Ukraine crisis. "But people don't see all that," Abdalla told the conference.

Since March, Egypt has been negotiating a financial support package with the International Monetary Fund. Abdalla noted that despite the currency revamp, the central bank's primary mission would be to get inflation – now running at 14 percent – under control.

“Egypt is searching for a new approach to help boost the value of the Egyptian pound, but I don’t think it’s going to work,” Hawthorne predicted.

“The euro, for example, is not in great shape. The Egyptian pound is going to lose more value, which is bad news for most Egyptians.”