Top Israeli bank chairman to speak at Saudi investment event

The chairman of Israel’s Bank Leumi is set to speak at Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference in Riyadh on Thursday, in the latest sign of a potential thawing of relations between the two countries.

Relations between Israel and some Gulf Arab states have warmed in recent years as they share concerns over Iran’s influence in the region. In 2020, Saudi Arabia's allies the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the historic U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords to normalize relations with the Jewish state.

Organizers of the Future Investment Initiative conference confirmed that Samer Haj Yehia, chairman of Bank Leumi – one of Israel’s two largest banks – would attend.

He is due to speak on a panel titled “transforming banking and investment for the resilient economy” alongside other top finance executives, including from Rothschild & Company, Societe Generale, and Wells Fargo.

Haj Yehia is the first Arab Israeli to serve as the bank’s chairman.

Top Wall Street executives, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, and a host of others attended the event's first day on Tuesday.

The FII's sixth edition was held amid a public spat between Riyadh and Washington over a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, a move U.S. President Joe Biden vowed would have "consequences" for U.S.-Saudi ties.

It also came as tensions in the Middle East simmer between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and Iran. Last week, Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, warned Saudi Arabia of its “reliance” on Israel, saying it would be the end of the kingdom’s era.