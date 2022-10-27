Lebanon gives TotalEnergies control over offshore gas project - report

Lebanese govt to remain compliant with a maritime border deal that will be signed with Israel on Thursday

The Lebanese government and French oil company TotalEnergies reached a deal on temporary majority control of an offshore gas exploration project in the Mediterranean Sea, sources said on Thursday.

According to two officials, who shared the details of the agreement with Reuters on condition of anonymity, Lebanon will remain compliant with a landmark maritime border deal with Israel that is set to be signed on Thursday.

The deal also paves the way for negotiations with Qatar over a stake in the project after Russian energy group Novatek exited the project in September. TotalEnergies will now look for a new partner that could take Novatek’s 20 percent share and a three-way consortium, the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, London-listed Energean announced that gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the center of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The U.S.-brokered agreement between the two states that do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war, places Karish within Israel's bounds, while Lebanon receives full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.