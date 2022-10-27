Top Israeli bank interested in Saudi investments, chairman says

The presence of Bank Leumi at the kingdom's FII forum suggests warming ties between Riyadh and Jerusalem

Israel’s Bank Leumi would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, its Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh on Thursday, his attendance being the latest sign of a thawing in Saudi-Israeli ties.

The presence of Bank Leumi – one of Israel’s two largest banks – at the kingdom’s flagship annual investment event suggested this marked another gesture by Riyadh toward warmer ties with the Jewish state after fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in 2020.

"We can see that there's a lot of investment going on, and we want to tap into that kind of investment, whether it's on the payment side or on the retail side or on the cryptocurrency side," Haj Yehia told a panel at the Future Investment Initiative forum.

The conference came as tensions in the Middle East simmer in the face of Iranian aggression, prompting Riyadh and Jerusalem to forge stronger, yet covert ties. Last week, Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, warned Saudi Arabia of its “reliance” on Israel, saying it would be the end of the kingdom’s era.

Riyadh has said it will not normalize ties with Israel in the absence of a resolution to Palestinian statehood goals, but made some overtures earlier this year including opening its airspace to Israeli carriers.

The FII is a showcase for the Saudi crown prince's drive to modernize the Gulf Arab state, wean its economy off oil revenues, and attract foreign capital.

In 2020 Bank Leumi signed memorandums of understanding with two leading banks in the United Arab Emirates – First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD.