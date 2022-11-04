Turkey's inflation hits 24-year high of 85.5%

The annual inflation in October was the highest since June 1998

Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51 percent in October, official data showed on Thursday, slightly below forecast, after the central bank cut its policy rate despite surging prices.

Inflation has surged since last year, when the lira slumped after the central bank began cutting its policy rate in an easing cycle long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The central bank slashed its policy rate by 350 basis points to 10.5 percent in the last three months. It promised another cut this month as the final move in the current easing cycle, running counter to the global monetary policy tightening trend.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.54 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, below the 3.60 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 85.60 percent.

The annual inflation in October was the highest since June 1998, when Turkey worked to end a decade of high inflation.

The lira's 44 percent decline last year and 29 percent this year was the main reason behind soaring inflation, in addition to surging energy prices.

Month-on-month clothing led the price rises with 8.34 percent, followed by food prices, which rose 5.09 percent, and furnishing and household equipment prices, which rose 4.38 percent.

Transportation, which includes gas prices, led the annual rise with 117.15 percent, followed by food prices at 99.05 percent and furniture and household equipment at 93.63 percent.