TotalEnergies, ENI sign deal with Israel on gas field shared with Lebanon

TotalEnergies and Italian hydrocarbon giant ENI signed a framework agreement with Israel over a gas field shared with Lebanon, the French energy company announced on Tuesday.

It came after Lebanon and Israel in October struck a "historic" deal to resolve a maritime border dispute involving offshore gas fields after years of U.S.-mediated talks. That same month, Lebanon asked TotalEnergies to kickstart gas exploration off its shores.

TotalEnergies said that after signing the agreement, it "will initiate the exploration of an already identified prospect which might extend both in block nine and into Israel waters south of the recently established maritime border line."

Lebanon divided its exclusive economic zone at sea into 10 "blocks," and block nine was part of the area disputed with Israel. TotalEnergies holds a 60 percent stake in block nine, while ENI holds 40 percent.

Under the agreement with Israel, Lebanon gained full rights to operate and explore the Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel's territorial waters. Analysts believe it will take several years for Beirut to enter the exploitation phase.

Israel will receive compensation from the firm operating Qana. Lior Schillat, director general of Israel's energy ministry, said that Israel took measures to "ensure Israel's economic rights to the potential reservoir between the countries."

"The signed framework agreement, and the detailed agreement that will follow if gas is found in the reservoir, will enable the development of a reservoir that crosses the borders of enemy states, a rare occurrence in the global energy market."

Last week, oil and gas drilling company Energean announced that it made another discovery at its Zeus exploration off the coast of Israel. The statement noted that the neighboring Athena discovery, which was made in May, has been upgraded.

According to the company’s preliminary estimates, Zeus holds 13.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, while Athena was upgraded to 11.75 bcm.