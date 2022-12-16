Jordan: Top police officer killed in protests over high fuel prices

'Our only demand is reducing fuel prices,' says a truck driver, vowing they will remain 'steadfast'

Gunfire left a senior police officer dead and two others wounded in Jordan’s south, where protestors have taken to the streets this week over high fuel prices adding to a cost-of-living crisis, authorities said Friday.

Colonel Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, was shot in the head Thursday night by a gunshot fired by an unidentified individual when officers tried to “calm down riots” in the southern town of al-Husseiniya, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said.

Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan after sporadic strikes by truck drivers, taxi drivers, and merchants protesting against high fuel prices. Although streets were calmer on Friday compared to the previous days, sporadic protests continued with a sit-in in front of Maan’s main mosque and another mosque in the capital of Amman. Activists called for more demonstrations as well.

Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh told a news conference that the government would apply tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against those who protest violently. Internet services also faced slowdowns in several regions, activists said.

Fuel prices in Jordan have nearly doubled compared to last year – particularly the diesel used by trucks and buses, and kerosene for heating – amid heightened global crude prices, especially in the Arab world, as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy costs have led to protests in Jordan before, including in 2018 when former prime minister Hani Mulki resigned after several days of rallies against proposed tax reforms and energy price increases.

"Our only demand is reducing fuel prices," said one truck driver, vowing they will remain "steadfast.”