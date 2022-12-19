Egypt announces the discovery of large offshore gas deposits

Egypt's vast natural gas facilities in the Mediterranean have lain largely idle since the country's 2011 uprising

Egypt officially announced that it discovered a large natural gas reserve in one of its offshore blocks in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

While Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told a parliamentary committee last Thursday that the well - located in the Nargis block - was still being assessed, the Middle East Economic Survey news report claimed it contains 3.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The Nargis block is one of four offshore sites to which U.S. energy giant Chevron has mining rights. Egypt's vast natural gas facilities in the Mediterranean have remained largely idle since the country's 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruling autocrat Hosni Mubarak. But in recent years, the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has rehabilitated and modernized the facilities.

In 2018, Egypt signed a $15 billion deal with Israeli company Delek Drilling and its U.S. partner, Noble Energy, to transport natural gas there. Cairo thus aims to position itself as an energy hub and the new discovery of Nargis should contribute to these efforts.

Chevron is also a partner in Israel's Tamar natural gas reservoir, located some 56 miles west of the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Last week, the operating partners announced that they had approved a final investment decision needed to proceed with the first phase of natural gas production expansion from the Tamar field to meet growing domestic demand and to stimulate exports to Egypt.

The American multinational energy corporation provided details of a two-stage plan to increase production to approximately 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas from the Tamar field to meet Israel's energy needs and export gas to Egypt and neighboring countries.

In June, Israel, Egypt, and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Israel export its natural gas to Europe for the first time. The landmark deal will increase sales of liquefied natural gas to EU countries, which aim to reduce their reliance on supplies from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Under the terms of the deal with the EU, Israel will send gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquefy it for exporting.