Israel’s outgoing FM Lieberman warns new gov will harm economy

Israel's outgoing finance minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday warned that the Jewish state's incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu would be "very socialist" and could cause the economy to collapse.

Lieberman, who for the past 18 months served in the Yair Lapid-Naftali Bennett coalition government, said that the main problem is the coalition deal between the right-wing Likud party and the far-right United Torah Judaism party. The agreement in question would see more subsidies allocated to the ultra-religious community and would allow yeshiva students to not be conscripted into the military.

"The agreements taking shape will (eventually) spell the collapse of the Israeli economy," Lieberman said, adding that the deal runs counter to a free economy and would also lead to the cancellation of reforms that allowed wider agricultural imports into Israel.

"It's a very socialist approach," the minister stressed. "It's just take money, take money, take money - instead of creating money."

Lieberman, once an ally of Netanyahu, will join Lapid's opposition after the new government is sworn in on Thursday. Earlier on Monday, several leading Israeli businesses pledged to strengthen their internal anti-discrimination policies to counter initiatives coming from far-right members of the coalition that some say will undermine the rights of minorities.