Saudi Arabia aligns with UN plans to fight human trafficking

'Such successes are the result of the development of the legal and institutional architecture aimed at promoting human rights'

Saudi Arabia has made significant efforts on human trafficking, according to the U.S. State Department's classification report, maintaining its position at level two in 2021-2022, up from level three in 2019.

Among the ongoing initiatives of the Kingdom, the Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia recently signed the second phase of its agreement with the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The participants signed two memorandums of understanding which provide for the implementation of the national action plan to combat human trafficking for the period 2021-2023 and the establishment of a victim support mechanism.

The Saudi National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking stated that "Such successes are the result of the development of the legal and institutional architecture aimed at promoting human rights. This is the embodiment of the approach of the Kingdom that human beings come first and their rights must be protected and guaranteed."

One of the decisions adopted recently empowers domestic workers — in certain cases — to transfer their services to other employers without notice to the current bosses.

"These cases include the transfer of the domestic worker's services to another employer without their knowledge, the abuse of the domestic worker by the employer who hires the employee's services to others without their knowledge, and the assignment of the worker to tasks that pose a threat to his health and safety or the delay of his payment,” the committee explained.

The commission also affirmed that recruitment advertisements should not contain words or expressions that undermine the dignity of expatriates and employees. All platforms will be monitored for violations and crimes related to human trafficking, the commission said.

"The interest of the Kingdom is not limited to legislative aspects alone, but rather it is institutional planning aimed at achieving economic and social development according to a scientifically equitable plan for all people (living) in its territory. This reinforces its central and effective role in the field of human rights,” lawyer Youssef Al-Zuwaylai told Arab News.