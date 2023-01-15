Tehran provided Damascus with fuel and lines of credit worth billions of dollars to offset Western sanctions

Syria and Iran agreed on Saturday to renew a strategic economic agreement between the two countries, while the Iranian president is due to visit Damascus in the coming months.

Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, Tehran has sent thousands of fighters to help President Bashar al-Assad stay in power as fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced millions of people.

Iran has also been a key economic lifeline for Syria, providing fuel and lines of credit worth billions of dollars to help Damascus offset crippling Western sanctions. The Syrian economy, in both government-controlled and opposition-held areas, has hit historic lows over the past decade, with soaring inflation, a falling currency and widespread electricity power cuts.

Syria and Iran signed nearly a dozen economic agreements in 2019 as part of a long-term strategic economic deal aimed at boosting their trade ties. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who met Assad in Damascus, as well as his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, did not set a date on where and when the extension was to be signed.

Atta Kenare/AFP Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad speaks during a press conference with his his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, Iran, on December 6, 2021.

Israel is concerned about Iran's influence in Syria and has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in recent years in government-controlled parts of the country. Israel rarely acknowledges these operations, but said it targeted the bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which provided thousands of fighters to support Assad's forces.