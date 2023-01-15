Iraqi economic expert Ahmed Tabaqchali says that 'contrary to current misconceptions, rumors and misinformation, there is no evidence of U.S. pressure on Iraq'

Iraq's local currency has been on a two-month rollercoaster ride following a tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's woes.

While the official exchange rate has been fixed at 1,470 Iraqi dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at up to 1,600 to the greenback on local markets in mid-November, before settling at about 1,570 dinars, according to state media.

Though the depreciation does not seem particularly dramatic, especially compared to other countries in the region, it has sent panic through the Iraqi population, which fears a price surge on imported goods such as gas and wheat.

"The fundamental reason" for this depreciation is "external constraints," said Muzhar Saleh, a financial adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

But other Iraqi officials have placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of one actor - the United States.

Hadi al-Ameri, a key figure in the pro-Iran former paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi, has accused the United States of using the dollar "as a weapon to starve nations."

But Iraqi economic expert Ahmed Tabaqchali said that "contrary to current misconceptions, rumors and misinformation, there is no evidence of U.S. pressure on Iraq."

Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to an increase in food and fuel prices in Iraq, as well as many other countries. In late December, the country's Central Bank introduced a new plan to increase the value of the dinar against the U.S. dollar. This included reducing the exchange rate for travel and internet purchases.