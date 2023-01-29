Qatar to explore Lebanese offshore gas after maritime deal with Israel

The state-run QatarEnergy will receive a 30 percent stake in two blocks of Lebanon's exclusive economic zone

Qatar announced on Sunday that it joined a consortium to explore Lebanon’s southern Qana-Sidon gas field following a historic maritime border deal with Israel.

The two countries that are officially still at war signed the U.S.-mediated agreement last October. It ended decades-long dispute over the demarcation of the bordering waters.

According to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the state-run QatarEnergy will receive a 30 percent stake in two blocks of Lebanon's exclusive economic zone after Russia's Novatek relinquished its minority stake in 2022. French company TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni will both retain 35 percent shares in the blocks.

The deal was signed on Sunday by Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad and his Qatari counterpart Saad al-Kaabi, who is also QatarEnergy's CEO, along with the TotalEnergies and Eni’s chiefs.

Earlier in November, Israel authorized Doha’s participation in the drilling. According to the maritime agreement, Jerusalem had the right to veto the approval of any company involved in gas exploration from the field. Despite being mostly in Lebanese territorial waters, it also crosses Israel’s economic zone.

Energy consultant Naji Abi Aad told Reuters that "Qatar's entry into the consortium is above all politically significant." Israel and Qatar currently do not have diplomatic relations.