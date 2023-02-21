Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank - report

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government saw its public finances worsen after the Houthis hampered oil exports with a series of attacks

Saudi Arabia is expected to deposit $1 billion into Yemen’s central bank on Tuesday, according to a Saudi source, as Sanaa struggles with a weak currency and high fuel and commodity prices in the throes of a civil war.

There will be an official announcement at the closing of a major humanitarian conference hosted by Riyadh’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the source told Reuters.

The Saudi kingdom leads a military coalition in Yemen that has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa. Since then, the conflict has shifted to a no-war, no-peace stalemate as the fighting has largely ceased, despite both parties failing to renew a UN-brokered truce.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80 percent of the population reliant on aid, with millions hungry.

It was not immediately clear whether the $1 billion was part of an existing $3 billion support package pledged last May by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for Yemen’s economy.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government based in the southern city of Aden has seen its public finances worsen after the Houthis launched a series of attacks on terminals there that hampered oil exports – a key revenue source.

Yemen has two rival central banks. The Yemeni rial was trading at 1,225 to the U.S. dollar on the black market in Aden, as the government has resorted to money-printing to finance the deficit. In Houthi-held areas – where new notes are banned – the rate is around 600 rials to the U.S. dollar.