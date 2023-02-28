Moroccans struggle to afford basic foods as Ramadan looms

In a country where the minimum monthly salary is around $265, surging prices are accompanied by bitter criticism from the opposition, trade unions, and media

As the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan approaches, Moroccan shoppers feel the extra pressure of crippling inflation as they plan for the nightly feasts.

At a market in Sale, near the capital city of Rabat, shoppers keep their eyes on the exploding prices of vegetables.

"Everything's more expensive," said Khadija El Asri. "These last three weeks, I've bought less vegetables and meat than usual,” he told AFP.

Night-time feasting during the Islamic fasting month, which starts in late March, means consumption tends to increase during the holiday. In late 2022, inflation in the north African country hit 8.3 percent on an annualized basis – mainly due to global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on fuel and transportation costs, according to the World Bank.

Last month, Morocco’s consumer price index hit 8.9 percent, fueled by a 16.8 percent spike in food prices. At the market in Sale, one stallholder hawks his potatoes at nearly $1 per kilo (2.2 pounds).

But 63-year-old Abdessalam El Mahdaoui said prices were out of control. "We used to be able to buy a whole basket of vegetables for [less than $10]. Today, even [$29] won't buy you that – people's buying power has been cut by half."

This is in a country where the minimum monthly salary comes to just around $265.

Accompanying the surging prices is bitter criticism from the opposition, trade unions, and even some media outlets. Several large cities have seen protests, albeit limited and often cut short by the authorities.

But the government has blamed the price rises on fraud, speculators, and "price manipulation.”